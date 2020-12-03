Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CROX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $61.58 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,440 shares of company stock worth $2,354,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,649,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,841,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

