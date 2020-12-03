CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrossAmerica Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of CAPL opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.27. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 411.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

