Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CELP stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 million, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Cypress Environmental Partners has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.13.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Cypress Environmental Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

