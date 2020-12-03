Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.65 ($63.11).

Shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) stock opened at €57.49 ($67.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.60. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €58.17 ($68.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,984.14.

About Daimler AG (DAI.F)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

