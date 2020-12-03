Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.82.

Shares of DHR opened at $224.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.13. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

