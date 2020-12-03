Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.15.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -73.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $226,676,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $37,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $26,591,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

