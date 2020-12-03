Datacoin Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $7,699.08 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003079 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000380 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027005 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

