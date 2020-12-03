David P. Feaster Acquires 1,000 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Director David P. Feaster acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $49,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

RBCAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $772,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 37,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

