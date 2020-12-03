DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.96. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

