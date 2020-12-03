DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NYSE DCP opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.86. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

