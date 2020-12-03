Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 755,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 600,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 144,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

