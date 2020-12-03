Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denny’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Denny’s stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $792.00 million, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 490,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

