Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DESP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Despegar.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Despegar.com stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 407.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

