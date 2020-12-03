Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $105.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.84.

CSX stock opened at $90.68 on Monday. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after buying an additional 3,731,213 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,649 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in CSX by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

