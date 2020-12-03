Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $237.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSC. CSFB lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.96.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC stock opened at $239.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average of $202.57. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.