Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $120.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.80.

PTC stock opened at $107.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PTC has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $110.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.93 million. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

