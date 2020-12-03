Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $239.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.46.

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

