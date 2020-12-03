Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.12.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $277.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.30, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

