Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises (BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) Price Target to $77.00

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BF.B. Truist lifted their target price on shares of (BF.B) from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of (BF.B) in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. (BF.B) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of BF.B stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.75. (BF.B) has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.72.

(BF.B) (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. (BF.B) had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that (BF.B) will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from (BF.B)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. (BF.B)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

(BF.B) Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

