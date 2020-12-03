Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $212.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $204.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.36. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

