Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €160.00 by Independent Research

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) received a €160.00 ($188.24) price target from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €152.60 ($179.53).

ETR:DB1 opened at €139.50 ($164.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €136.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

