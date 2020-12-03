Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DTCWY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DTCWY stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.