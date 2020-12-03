Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DGEAF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

