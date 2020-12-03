Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

