Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLR. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

NYSE DLR opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $151,695.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $151,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after acquiring an additional 590,034 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

