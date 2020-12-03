Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.16.

NYSE:DLR opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

