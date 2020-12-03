Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $65.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

