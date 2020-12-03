Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE:DIN opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 40.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

