Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.47.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $81.69 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.