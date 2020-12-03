Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollarama from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.71.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $41.46.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.