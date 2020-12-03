DomRaider Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DomRaider has a total market cap of $461,216.50 and $42.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00072194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00433811 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $565.44 or 0.02917239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026841 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider (DRT) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

