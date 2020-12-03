Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Cut by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 88.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,747 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.54.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

