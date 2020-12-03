Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $298,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,210,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

