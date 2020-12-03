Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,500,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

