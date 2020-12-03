Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) Shares Gap Up to $178.50

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.50, but opened at $187.50. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) shares last traded at $185.34, with a volume of 97,628 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1,835.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 168.91.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.