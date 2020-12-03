Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Position Trimmed by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Elastic worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865,951 shares of company stock valued at $91,339,318. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $119.90 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $127.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

