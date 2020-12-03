Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) CEO Buys $152,570.00 in Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 73,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $152,570.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,411.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michele Ciavarella purchased 21,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00.

Shares of ELYS opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

