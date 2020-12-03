Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Critical Review

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emclaire Financial 14.36% 6.98% 0.60% Webster Financial 20.01% 9.30% 0.90%

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Webster Financial pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Emclaire Financial and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 4 3 1 2.63

Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.39%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Emclaire Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emclaire Financial and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emclaire Financial $40.54 million 1.62 $7.95 million N/A N/A Webster Financial $1.44 billion 2.49 $382.72 million $4.07 9.77

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Emclaire Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company operates a network of 20 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers asset management, financial planning and trust services, and deposit and loan products for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines or loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also offers online and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of April 7, 2020, it operated 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.