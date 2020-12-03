EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $4.35 on Monday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter worth $590,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the third quarter worth $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 12.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

