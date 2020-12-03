Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $32.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,151,000 after purchasing an additional 292,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,786,000 after acquiring an additional 829,092 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

