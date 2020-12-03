Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $60.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 37.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 127.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

