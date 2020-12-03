Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Endava alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.13.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 220.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Endava has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 11.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 82.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Endava by 808.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 364.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Endava by 233.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,469 shares during the last quarter.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.