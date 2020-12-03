EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $4.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of ENLC opened at $3.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

