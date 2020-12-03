Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.