Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQ. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Equillium alerts:

EQ stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equillium by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.