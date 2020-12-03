Equinox Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,279 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,001% compared to the average volume of 207 put options.

EQX opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 82.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 99.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4,379.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 126.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $996,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.