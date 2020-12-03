Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

ABX stock opened at C$30.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.05. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$17.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

