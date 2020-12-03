Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Helios Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLIO. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

HLIO opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $52.00.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at $345,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,015 shares of company stock worth $214,206. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Helios Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Helios Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

