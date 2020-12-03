Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Raised to $23.50 at CIBC

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $21.00 to $23.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ero Copper from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.