Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Everi alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Everi will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,225. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everi by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.